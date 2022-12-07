Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNDM) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 6.81 million shares of the Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) were traded, and its beta was 1.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.19, and it changed around -$0.16 or -6.81% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $573.32M. NNDM currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.70, offering almost -114.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.17, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 0.91% since then. We note from Nano Dimension Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.83 million.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) trade information

Instantly NNDM has showed a red trend with a performance of -6.81% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.55 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -42.37% year-to-date, but still down -7.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) is -20.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 18.44 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.94 day(s).

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NNDM) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.10%, up from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 40.60%.

NNDM Dividends

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 01.

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.83% of Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, and 20.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 20.18%. Nano Dimension Ltd. stock is held by 181 institutions, with Murchinson Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 2.39% of the shares, which is about 5.94 million shares worth $18.64 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 2.22% or 5.52 million shares worth $17.34 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDRï¿½ Kensho New Economies Composite ETF and ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 2.88 million shares worth $6.87 million, making up 1.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ARK ETF Tr-ARK The 3D Printing ETF held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $4.1 million, which represents about 0.69% of the total shares outstanding.