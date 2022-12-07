MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE: ML) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.11 million shares of the MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.63, and it changed around -$0.07 or -10.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $155.85M. ML currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.24, offering almost -573.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.66, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -4.76% since then. We note from MoneyLion Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.99 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 957.22K.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) trade information

Instantly ML has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7717 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.33% year-to-date, but still down -13.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML) is -39.29% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.85 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

MoneyLion Inc. (ML) estimates and forecasts

MoneyLion Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -64.13 percent over the past six months and at a 27.66% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.40%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 102.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $92.08 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect MoneyLion Inc. to make $99.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.6 million and $55.56 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 126.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 79.30%.

ML Dividends

MoneyLion Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

MoneyLion Inc. (NYSE:ML)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 26.25% of MoneyLion Inc. shares, and 41.06% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 55.68%. MoneyLion Inc. stock is held by 110 institutions, with StepStone Group LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 10.06% of the shares, which is about 24.41 million shares worth $32.22 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 3.04% or 7.37 million shares worth $9.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.46 million shares worth $4.57 million, making up 1.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 2.96 million shares worth around $2.64 million, which represents about 1.22% of the total shares outstanding.