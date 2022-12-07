Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC): Todayâ€™s Most Interesting Shares

In today’s recent session, 1.31 million shares of the Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.60. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $108.81, and it changed around -$0.48 or -0.44% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $52.09B. MPC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.62, offering almost -17.29% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $59.96, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 44.89% since then. We note from Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.98 million.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended MPC as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) trade information

Instantly MPC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.44% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 123.09 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 11.6%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently up 70.79% year-to-date, but still down -11.48% over the last five days. On the other hand, Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) is -7.11% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $134.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MPC is forecast to be at a low of $116.00 and a high of $153.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC) estimates and forecasts

Marathon Petroleum Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -3.84 percent over the past six months and at a 940.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.70%.

Looking at the companyâ€™s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -1.80%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 111.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 22.00% per year for the next five years.

MPC Dividends

Marathon Petroleum Corporationâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.74 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.74% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.34% of Marathon Petroleum Corporation shares, and 80.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 80.91%. Marathon Petroleum Corporation stock is held by 1,598 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.68% of the shares, which is about 48.29 million shares worth $3.97 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.81% or 43.94 million shares worth $3.61 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15.93 million shares worth $1.31 billion, making up 3.20% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 14.38 million shares worth around $1.43 billion, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.