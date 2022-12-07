Let’s Talk About How IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) Stock Is Doing.

In the last trading session, 1.04 million shares of the IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) were traded, and its beta was 1.27. Most recently the company’s share price was $16.15, and it changed around -$0.83 or -4.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $855.95M. IMAX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.25, offering almost -31.58% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.13, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.89% since then. We note from IMAX Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 693.47K.

IMAX Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended IMAX as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. IMAX Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.03 for the current quarter.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) trade information

Instantly IMAX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.89% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.10 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.77%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.47% year-to-date, but still down -0.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX) is 22.26% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $19.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IMAX is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $23.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -42.41% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 25.7% from its current level to reach the projected low.

IMAX Corporation (IMAX) estimates and forecasts

IMAX Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.65 percent over the past six months and at a 128.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 137.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -12.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $68.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect IMAX Corporation to make $102.75 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $56.6 million and $108.57 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -5.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%. IMAX Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 84.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 36.60% per year for the next five years.

IMAX Dividends

IMAX Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

IMAX Corporation (NYSE:IMAX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.64% of IMAX Corporation shares, and 81.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.43%. IMAX Corporation stock is held by 225 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.88% of the shares, which is about 2.74 million shares worth $46.21 million.

Nantahala Capital Management, LLC, with 4.87% or 2.73 million shares worth $46.1 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 1.57 million shares worth $27.2 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, MFS Series Trust XIII-MFS New Discovery Value Fund held roughly 1.29 million shares worth around $20.25 million, which represents about 2.30% of the total shares outstanding.