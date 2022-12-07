Let’s Get Started On The AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) Stock Forecast.

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) have been traded, and its beta is 0.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $163.39, and it changed around -$0.33 or -0.20% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $285.94B. ABBV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $175.91, offering almost -7.66% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $120.75, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 26.1% since then. We note from AbbVie Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 5.65 million.

AbbVie Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended ABBV as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) trade information

Instantly ABBV has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.20% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 165.19 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.09%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.92% year-to-date, but still up 3.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) is 12.69% up in the 30-day period.

AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) estimates and forecasts

AbbVie Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.78 percent over the past six months and at a 9.21% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 9.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 12.20%. AbbVie Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 137.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.40% per year for the next five years.

ABBV Dividends

AbbVie Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 31 and February 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.62 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.92. It is important to note, however, that the 3.62% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.