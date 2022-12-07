Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) – Investors View The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 2.34 million shares of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) have been traded, and its beta is 1.18. Most recently the company’s share price was $46.11, and it changed around -$0.69 or -1.47% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $34.97B. LVS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $49.30, offering almost -6.92% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.88, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.37% since then. We note from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 7.37 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.47% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.30 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.47%. The company’s shares are currently up 24.34% year-to-date, but still up 4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is 16.30% up in the 30-day period.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.62 percent over the past six months and at a -0.85% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 3.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -22.10%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 20.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -1.75% per year for the next five years.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 30.