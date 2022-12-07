Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KYMR) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In the last trading session, 1.08 million shares of the Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.07, and it changed around -$2.04 or -7.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.39B. KYMR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $66.45, offering almost -145.47% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.15, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 51.42% since then. We note from Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.54 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 620.83K.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended KYMR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.74 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) trade information

Instantly KYMR has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.01% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.03 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.76%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.36% year-to-date, but still down -4.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) is -12.28% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.7 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $53.94, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 49.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KYMR is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $93.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -243.55% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (KYMR) estimates and forecasts

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 63.47 percent over the past six months and at a -33.49% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -32.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 16.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -13.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.51 million in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Kymera Therapeutics Inc. to make $27.97 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $20.34 million and $15.28 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -23.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 83.10%.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -70.00% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -14.90% per year for the next five years.

KYMR Dividends

Kymera Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 22 and February 27.

Kymera Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.11% of Kymera Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 96.49% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.87%. Kymera Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 186 institutions, with Atlas Venture Life Science Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 12.57% of the shares, which is about 6.88 million shares worth $135.38 million.

Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc, with 9.55% or 5.22 million shares worth $102.87 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 1.95 million shares worth $42.39 million, making up 3.56% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund held roughly 1.72 million shares worth around $33.88 million, which represents about 3.15% of the total shares outstanding.