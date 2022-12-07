Is United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s (NASDAQ: UAL) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 7.59 million shares of the United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) were traded, and its beta was 1.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.92, and it changed around $0.89 or 1.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $15.01B. UAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $53.12, offering almost -15.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.54, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.49% since then. We note from United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 9.02 million.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) trade information

Instantly UAL has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.98% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 45.97 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 4.89% year-to-date, but still up 5.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL) is 7.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.48 day(s).

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) estimates and forecasts

United Airlines Holdings Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -1.14 percent over the past six months and at a 114.28% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 233.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 96.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 81.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.26 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect United Airlines Holdings Inc. to make $11.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $8.19 billion and $7.68 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 49.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 45.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -23.70%.

UAL Dividends

United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 17 and January 23.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.32% of United Airlines Holdings Inc. shares, and 63.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.20%. United Airlines Holdings Inc. stock is held by 692 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.31% of the shares, which is about 35.51 million shares worth $1.26 billion.

Primecap Management Company, with 9.25% or 24.67 million shares worth $873.82 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Primecap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 12.45 million shares worth $441.01 million, making up 4.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 9.61 million shares worth around $340.23 million, which represents about 3.60% of the total shares outstanding.