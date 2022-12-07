Is HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: HIVE)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) were traded, and its beta was 3.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.93, and it changed around -$0.11 or -5.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $212.20M. HIVE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.95, offering almost -778.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.98, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.59% since then. We note from HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 2 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended HIVE as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.24 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) trade information

Instantly HIVE has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.28 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 15.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -85.38% year-to-date, but still down -3.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE) is -32.52% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $7.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 72.43% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HIVE is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -262.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -262.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (HIVE) estimates and forecasts

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -52.70 percent over the past six months and at a -266.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -25.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $28.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. to make $33.4 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.70%.

HIVE Dividends

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.60% of HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, and 9.65% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.67%. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock is held by 104 institutions, with Invesco Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.02% of the shares, which is about 2.49 million shares worth $7.45 million.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd., with 1.11% or 0.91 million shares worth $2.73 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $16.48 million, making up 4.43% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X Blockchain ETF held roughly 0.78 million shares worth around $2.93 million, which represents about 0.94% of the total shares outstanding.