Is Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ: DH) Worth Your Money In 2022?

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $11.65, and it changed around -$0.6 or -4.90% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.18B. DH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $33.39, offering almost -186.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.53, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.2% since then. We note from Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 675.37K.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DH as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Definitive Healthcare Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) trade information

Instantly DH has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.90% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 12.59 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.47%. The company’s shares are currently down -57.37% year-to-date, but still up 8.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH) is 6.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8.89 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $15.55, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.08% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DH is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $21.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (DH) estimates and forecasts

Definitive Healthcare Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -41.40 percent over the past six months and at a 133.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -4.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 25.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 34.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $56.64 million in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Definitive Healthcare Corp. to make $61.59 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $43.08 million and $46.31 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.00%.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 44.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 47.20% per year for the next five years.

DH Dividends

Definitive Healthcare Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

Definitive Healthcare Corp. (NASDAQ:DH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.03% of Definitive Healthcare Corp. shares, and 105.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 107.95%. Definitive Healthcare Corp. stock is held by 166 institutions, with Advent International Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 62.18% of the shares, which is about 62.49 million shares worth $1.43 billion.

Echo Street Capital Management LLC, with 4.08% or 4.1 million shares worth $94.05 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Conestoga Small Cap Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.0 million shares worth $45.88 million, making up 1.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, JP Morgan Small Cap Equity Fund held roughly 1.78 million shares worth around $40.81 million, which represents about 1.77% of the total shares outstanding.