Is Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s (NYSE: CIG) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In today’s recent session, 2.51 million shares of the Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) have been traded, and its beta is 0.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.16, and it changed around $0.07 or 3.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.51B. CIG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.57, offering almost -18.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.62, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.0% since then. We note from Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 8.86 million.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended CIG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) trade information

Instantly CIG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 3.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.23 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.14%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.16% year-to-date, but still down -2.34% over the last five days. On the other hand, Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (NYSE:CIG) is -10.68% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.14, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -0.93% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIG is forecast to be at a low of $2.14 and a high of $2.14. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to surge 0.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.93% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais (CIG) estimates and forecasts

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.02 percent over the past six months and at a -6.25% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 50.40%.

CIG Dividends

Companhia Energetica de Minas Gerais’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 13.31 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.28. It is important to note, however, that the 13.31% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.