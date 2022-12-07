Is Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX)’s Stock Ready To Increase In Value?

In the last trading session, 8.76 million shares of the Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were traded, and its beta was 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $172.01, and it changed around -$4.55 or -2.58% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $335.29B. CVX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $189.68, offering almost -10.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $110.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.63% since then. We note from Chevron Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.87 million.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) trade information

Instantly CVX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.58% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 184.55 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.79%. The company’s shares are currently up 46.58% year-to-date, but still down -4.98% over the last five days. On the other hand, Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) is -6.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 17.62 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.7 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $192.48, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.63% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CVX is forecast to be at a low of $161.00 and a high of $215.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -24.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.4% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Chevron Corporation (CVX) estimates and forecasts

Chevron Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.54 percent over the past six months and at a 135.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 64.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 44.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $58.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Chevron Corporation to make $53.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $40.52 billion and $48.13 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 100.80%. Chevron Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 374.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.67% per year for the next five years.

CVX Dividends

Chevron Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 26 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 5.68. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.08% of Chevron Corporation shares, and 71.60% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.66%. Chevron Corporation stock is held by 3,637 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.34% of the shares, which is about 163.92 million shares worth $23.73 billion.

Berkshire Hathaway, Inc, with 8.22% or 161.44 million shares worth $23.37 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 52.07 million shares worth $7.54 billion, making up 2.65% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 45.64 million shares worth around $6.56 billion, which represents about 2.32% of the total shares outstanding.