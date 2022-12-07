Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ: INTR) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In the last trading session, 2.03 million shares of the Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.29, and it changed around $0.11 or 5.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $884.49M. INTR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.63, offering almost -102.18% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.05, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 10.48% since then. We note from Inter & Co Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 404.93K.

Inter & Co Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended INTR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Inter & Co Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.01 for the current quarter.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) trade information

Instantly INTR has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.05% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.48 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -34.20% year-to-date, but still down -4.18% over the last five days. On the other hand, Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) is -21.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.24 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 60.1% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INTR is forecast to be at a low of $4.20 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -249.34% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -83.41% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Inter & Co Inc. (INTR) estimates and forecasts

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $169.29 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Inter & Co Inc. to make $174.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022.

INTR Dividends

Inter & Co Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Inter & Co Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.51% of Inter & Co Inc. shares, and 3.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 4.85%. Inter & Co Inc. stock is held by 15 institutions, with Softbank Group Corporation being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 58.41% of the shares, which is about 64.51 million shares worth $135.46 million.

Verde Servicos Internacionais S.a., with 2.37% or 2.62 million shares worth $8.54 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17945.0 shares worth $58500.0, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares.