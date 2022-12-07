InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ: INMD) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 1.33 million shares of the InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) were traded, and its beta was 2.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.86, and it changed around -$1.8 or -4.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.95B. INMD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.74, offering almost -117.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $20.60, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.91% since then. We note from InMode Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.39 million.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) trade information

Instantly INMD has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.29 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.28%. The company’s shares are currently down -50.61% year-to-date, but still down -2.38% over the last five days. On the other hand, InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) is 4.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.22 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that INMD is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -72.12% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -34.83% from its current level to reach the projected low.

InMode Ltd. (INMD) estimates and forecasts

InMode Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 34.54 percent over the past six months and at a 12.20% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 2.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 15.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 26.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $129.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect InMode Ltd. to make $103.05 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $110.54 million and $80.24 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 17.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 28.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 225.40%. InMode Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 115.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 33.20% per year for the next five years.

INMD Dividends

InMode Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13.

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 16.70% of InMode Ltd. shares, and 59.42% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.33%. InMode Ltd. stock is held by 366 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 3.85% of the shares, which is about 3.2 million shares worth $71.82 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 3.72% or 3.1 million shares worth $69.48 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund and BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.73 million shares worth $16.31 million, making up 0.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, BlackRock Innovation and Growth Trust held roughly 0.41 million shares worth around $9.12 million, which represents about 0.49% of the total shares outstanding.