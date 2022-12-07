If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB)

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) have been traded, and its beta is 0.13. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.80, and it changed around $0.08 or 2.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $53.48M. PMCB at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.10, offering almost -10.71% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.79, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.07% since then. We note from PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 93.95K.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended PMCB as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) trade information

Instantly PMCB has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.01 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.98%. The company’s shares are currently up 8.80% year-to-date, but still down -10.23% over the last five days. On the other hand, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) is -5.88% down in the 30-day period.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 48.90%.

PMCB Dividends

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on March 16.