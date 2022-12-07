If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ: FLYW)

In the last trading session, 1.79 million shares of the Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.95, and it changed around -$0.82 or -3.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.25B. FLYW currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.70, offering almost -103.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.56, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.5% since then. We note from Flywire Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.72 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 998.09K.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) trade information

Instantly FLYW has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.77% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.41 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.51%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.96% year-to-date, but still up 2.05% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW) is 14.61% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.83 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.48 day(s).

Flywire Corporation (FLYW) estimates and forecasts

Flywire Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 8.83 percent over the past six months and at a -15.38% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 10.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -12.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 18.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 36.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $91.61 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Flywire Corporation to make $68.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $67.79 million and $51.39 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 33.40%.

FLYW Dividends

Flywire Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 08.

Flywire Corporation (NASDAQ:FLYW)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.45% of Flywire Corporation shares, and 84.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 86.14%. Flywire Corporation stock is held by 212 institutions, with Bain Capital Venture Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.96% of the shares, which is about 15.3 million shares worth $269.73 million.

Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited, with 10.40% or 10.64 million shares worth $187.51 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.08 million shares worth $36.69 million, making up 2.03% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.79 million shares worth around $31.51 million, which represents about 1.75% of the total shares outstanding.