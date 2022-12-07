If You’re A Risk-Taking Investor, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE: KMI) Is Worth Taking A Chance On.

In the last trading session, 15.8 million shares of the Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were traded, and its beta was 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.10, and it changed around -$0.46 or -2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.01B. KMI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $20.20, offering almost -11.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.07% since then. We note from Kinder Morgan Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 15.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 19.09 million.

Kinder Morgan Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 22 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended KMI as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kinder Morgan Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) trade information

Instantly KMI has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 19.35 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.46%. The company’s shares are currently up 14.12% year-to-date, but still down -4.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI) is -0.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 39.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

Kinder Morgan Inc. (KMI) estimates and forecasts

Kinder Morgan Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.13 percent over the past six months and at a -12.88% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 14.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -6.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $4.9 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Kinder Morgan Inc. to make $4.65 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.42 billion and $4.29 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 8.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Kinder Morgan Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -12.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.52% per year for the next five years.

KMI Dividends

Kinder Morgan Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 17 and January 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.13 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.11. It is important to note, however, that the 6.13% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Kinder Morgan Inc. (NYSE:KMI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.62% of Kinder Morgan Inc. shares, and 62.93% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.03%. Kinder Morgan Inc. stock is held by 1,656 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.86% of the shares, which is about 176.75 million shares worth $3.2 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.58% or 170.44 million shares worth $3.08 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 60.11 million shares worth $1.09 billion, making up 2.67% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 57.84 million shares worth around $1.05 billion, which represents about 2.57% of the total shares outstanding.