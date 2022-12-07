IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ: IAC): Today’s Most Interesting Shares

In the last trading session, 1.45 million shares of the IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) were traded, and its beta was 1.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $48.53, and it changed around -$2.49 or -4.88% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.28B. IAC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $140.77, offering almost -190.07% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $43.80, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.75% since then. We note from IAC/InterActiveCorp’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.28 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) trade information

Instantly IAC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.88% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 53.51 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.87% year-to-date, but still down -0.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) is 7.22% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.35 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.11 day(s).

IAC/InterActiveCorp (IAC) estimates and forecasts

IAC/InterActiveCorp share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -45.06 percent over the past six months and at a -286.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 7.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -178.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -105.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 47.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.33 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect IAC/InterActiveCorp to make $1.41 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $924.07 million and $1.16 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 43.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 70.20%.

IAC Dividends

IAC/InterActiveCorp’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.63% of IAC/InterActiveCorp shares, and 91.41% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.86%. IAC/InterActiveCorp stock is held by 596 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.60% of the shares, which is about 7.23 million shares worth $549.5 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.00% or 4.2 million shares worth $319.36 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 2.36 million shares worth $179.11 million, making up 2.80% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 1.84 million shares worth around $139.7 million, which represents about 2.19% of the total shares outstanding.