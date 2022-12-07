i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX: IAUX): A Suicide Machine Or A Millionaire’s Dream?

In the last trading session, 1.19 million shares of the i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.62, and it changed around -$0.08 or -2.96% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $629.77M. IAUX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.28, offering almost -25.19% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.98% since then. We note from i-80 Gold Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 348.64K.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) trade information

Instantly IAUX has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.96% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.00 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.67%. The company’s shares are currently up 6.84% year-to-date, but still down -4.03% over the last five days. On the other hand, i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX) is 48.86% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.84 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 10.34 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.54, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 25.99% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IAUX is forecast to be at a low of $2.95 and a high of $4.58. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -74.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -12.6% from its current level to reach the projected low.

i-80 Gold Corp. (IAUX) estimates and forecasts

IAUX Dividends

i-80 Gold Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

i-80 Gold Corp. (AMEX:IAUX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 28.28% of i-80 Gold Corp. shares, and 53.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 75.16%. i-80 Gold Corp. stock is held by 85 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.36% of the shares, which is about 22.49 million shares worth $40.71 million.

FMR, LLC, with 5.20% or 12.5 million shares worth $22.62 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 15.92 million shares worth $28.81 million, making up 6.62% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Gold held roughly 10.0 million shares worth around $18.1 million, which represents about 4.16% of the total shares outstanding.