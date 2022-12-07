Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) Surprises Bears With Upbeat Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 1.64 million shares of the Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.52, and it changed around $0.02 or 0.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.35B. HMY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.50, offering almost -56.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 45.17% since then. We note from Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 6.46 million.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended HMY as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) trade information

Instantly HMY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.57% on intraday trading today. The rise to weekly highs of 3.76 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.38%.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $2.99, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -17.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HMY is forecast to be at a low of $2.18 and a high of $4.13. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -17.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 38.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (HMY) estimates and forecasts

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.55 percent over the past six months and at a 27.27% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -33.10%.

HMY Dividends

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.14 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.04. It is important to note, however, that the 1.14% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.