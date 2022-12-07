Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL): Stock Forecast For 2022 Sees A An Incline Of 60.32%

In the last trading session, 10.39 million shares of the Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) were traded, and its beta was 2.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $36.20, and it changed around -$0.62 or -1.68% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.04B. HAL currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.99, offering almost -21.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.07, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.8% since then. We note from Halliburton Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 10.59 million.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) trade information

Instantly HAL has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.68% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 39.79 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.02%. The company’s shares are currently up 58.29% year-to-date, but still down -2.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) is -5.93% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 22.32 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.98 day(s).

Halliburton Company (HAL) estimates and forecasts

Halliburton Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.88 percent over the past six months and at a 94.44% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 80.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 80.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 19 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.58 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect Halliburton Company to make $5.55 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.28 billion and $4.21 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 30.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 31.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 17.50%. Halliburton Company earnings are expected to increase by 148.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 52.95% per year for the next five years.

HAL Dividends

Halliburton Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 23 and January 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.33 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 1.33% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.30% of Halliburton Company shares, and 84.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.37%. Halliburton Company stock is held by 1,170 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.00% of the shares, which is about 99.75 million shares worth $3.13 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.15% or 82.98 million shares worth $2.6 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 29.14 million shares worth $717.34 million, making up 3.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Select Sector SPDR Fund-Energy Select held roughly 26.15 million shares worth around $643.89 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.