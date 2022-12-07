Future Outlook And Stock Price Trends Among Range Resources Corporation Stocks (NYSE: RRC)

In today’s recent session, 1.51 million shares of the Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) have been traded, and its beta is 2.11. Most recently the company’s share price was $25.12, and it changed around -$0.39 or -1.53% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.43B. RRC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.44, offering almost -49.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $16.71, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.48% since then. We note from Range Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Range Resources Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 14 recommended RRC as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) trade information

Instantly RRC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.53% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 29.50 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 14.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 43.07% year-to-date, but still down -10.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) is -8.96% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $37.74, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 33.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RRC is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $56.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -122.93% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) estimates and forecasts

Range Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -31.09 percent over the past six months and at a 151.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.90%. Range Resources Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 154.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 35.64% per year for the next five years.

RRC Dividends

Range Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.25 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 1.25% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.