Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Realty Income Corporation (NYSE: O)

In the last trading session, 5.58 million shares of the Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) were traded, and its beta was 0.78. Most recently the company’s share price was $62.71, and it changed around $0.47 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $39.27B. O currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.40, offering almost -20.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $55.50, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 11.5% since then. We note from Realty Income Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.40 million.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) trade information

Instantly O has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.76% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 63.92 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.89%. The company’s shares are currently down -12.40% year-to-date, but still up 0.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O) is -0.48% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 25.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).

Realty Income Corporation (O) estimates and forecasts

Realty Income Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.86 percent over the past six months and at a 8.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 3,300.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 56.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $823.14 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Realty Income Corporation to make $849.08 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 23.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -5.10%. Realty Income Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -24.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 14.10% per year for the next five years.

O Dividends

Realty Income Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 20 and February 24. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.98. It is important to note, however, that the 4.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Realty Income Corporation (NYSE:O)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.13% of Realty Income Corporation shares, and 81.85% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 81.96%. Realty Income Corporation stock is held by 1,407 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 15.93% of the shares, which is about 95.83 million shares worth $6.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.35% or 56.28 million shares worth $3.84 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Specialized-Real Estate Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 27.12 million shares worth $2.01 billion, making up 4.51% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 17.69 million shares worth around $1.21 billion, which represents about 2.94% of the total shares outstanding.