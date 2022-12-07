Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: RXDX)

In today’s recent session, 5.34 million shares of the Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $99.88, and it changed around $63.82 or 176.98% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.51B. RXDX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.13, offering almost 36.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.50, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 78.47% since then. We note from Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.77 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 597.16K.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 11 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RXDX as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.92 for the current quarter.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) trade information

Instantly RXDX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 176.98% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 111.99 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.81%. The company’s shares are currently down -8.80% year-to-date, but still down -13.19% over the last five days. On the other hand, Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) is -26.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 9.95 day(s).

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (RXDX) estimates and forecasts

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.66 percent over the past six months and at a -22.57% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -19.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -8.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 115.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $540k in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Prometheus Biosciences Inc. to make $620k in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.04 million and $3.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -47.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -84.20%.

RXDX Dividends

Prometheus Biosciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on May 13.

Prometheus Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 21.50% of Prometheus Biosciences Inc. shares, and 80.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 102.55%. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. stock is held by 220 institutions, with RTW Investments LP being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 7.60% of the shares, which is about 3.19 million shares worth $318.69 million.

Eventide Asset Management LLC, with 6.36% or 2.67 million shares worth $266.7 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.23 million shares worth $323.0 million, making up 7.71% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF held roughly 1.12 million shares worth around $111.79 million, which represents about 2.67% of the total shares outstanding.