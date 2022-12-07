Future Outlook And Stock Price Performance For General Mills Inc. (NYSE: GIS)

In today’s recent session, 1.43 million shares of the General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $86.56, and it changed around $1.18 or 1.38% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $50.03B. GIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $86.73, offering almost -0.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.75% since then. We note from General Mills Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.02 million.

General Mills Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 15 recommended GIS as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. General Mills Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Instantly GIS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.38% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 87.08 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.6%. The company’s shares are currently up 26.71% year-to-date, but still up 3.07% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is 7.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.01 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.96 day(s).

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

General Mills Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 23.45 percent over the past six months and at a 3.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 7.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 2.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $5.17 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect General Mills Inc. to make $4.74 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Feb 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.02 billion and $4.54 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 2.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.80%. General Mills Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 16.90% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.43% per year for the next five years.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on December 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.16. It is important to note, however, that the 2.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.18% of General Mills Inc. shares, and 77.89% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 78.03%. General Mills Inc. stock is held by 2,030 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.70% of the shares, which is about 51.63 million shares worth $4.47 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.66% or 51.38 million shares worth $4.45 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 17.73 million shares worth $1.54 billion, making up 2.99% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 17.14 million shares worth around $1.48 billion, which represents about 2.89% of the total shares outstanding.