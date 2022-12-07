Future Outlook And Iron Spark I Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 5.29 million shares of the Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $10.06, and it changed around $0.09 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $219.74M. ISAA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.25, offering almost -1.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.19% since then. We note from Iron Spark I Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 62.01K.

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) trade information

Instantly ISAA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 10.13 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.69%. The company’s shares are currently up 0.30% year-to-date, but still up 0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA) is 0.50% up in the 30-day period.

ISAA Dividends

Iron Spark I Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 2.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Iron Spark I Inc. (NASDAQ:ISAA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 13.77% of Iron Spark I Inc. shares, and 84.72% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 98.25%. Iron Spark I Inc. stock is held by 66 institutions, with Periscope Capital Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.33% of the shares, which is about 1.13 million shares worth $11.18 million.

Cubist Systematic Strategies, LLC, with 4.57% or 0.82 million shares worth $8.08 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 50700.0 shares worth $0.5 million, making up 0.28% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, CrossingBridge Pre-Merger SPAC ETF held roughly 40501.0 shares worth around $0.4 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.