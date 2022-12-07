Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ERNA) Stock Forecast 2022: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In today’s recent session, 2.34 million shares of the Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) have been traded, and its beta is 4.29. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.36, and it changed around -$0.1 or -2.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.38M. ERNA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $127.60, offering almost -2826.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.73, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 37.39% since then. We note from Eterna Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 26810.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 87.77K.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) trade information

Instantly ERNA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.17 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.34%. The company’s shares are currently down -94.65% year-to-date, but still up 32.74% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA) is 52.74% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 60520.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ERNA is forecast to be at a low of $60.00 and a high of $60.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1276.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -1276.15% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (ERNA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 1.60%. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 6.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

ERNA Dividends

Eterna Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

Eterna Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ERNA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.19% of Eterna Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 16.98% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 29.37%. Eterna Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 57 institutions, with Lake Street Advisors Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 0.12 million shares worth $0.55 million.

Eagle Asset Management Inc, with 0.12% or 71802.0 shares worth $0.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 37008.0 shares worth $0.17 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 18524.0 shares worth around $82802.0, which represents about 0.03% of the total shares outstanding.