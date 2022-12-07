Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.01 million shares of the Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.94, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $118.65B. EQNR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $41.92, offering almost -16.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 31.41% since then. We note from Equinor ASA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.49 million.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Instantly EQNR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.83 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.44%. The company’s shares are currently up 40.13% year-to-date, but still down -4.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is -3.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.31 day(s).

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Equinor ASA share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.18 percent over the past six months and at a 133.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 43.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 55.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $36.05 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Equinor ASA to make $36.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 109.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.30%. Equinor ASA earnings are expected to increase by 256.20% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 5.80% per year for the next five years.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.67 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.67% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Equinor ASA shares, and 5.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.50%. Equinor ASA stock is held by 393 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.49% of the shares, which is about 110.95 million shares worth $3.98 billion.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership, with 0.31% or 9.95 million shares worth $357.06 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.12 million shares worth $183.79 million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $113.84 million, which represents about 0.10% of the total shares outstanding.