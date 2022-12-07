Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ: COHR): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 1.54 million shares of the Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.46. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.81, and it changed around -$2.09 or -5.66% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.76B. COHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $75.05, offering almost -115.6% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $29.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 14.11% since then. We note from Coherent Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.12 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.70 million.

Coherent Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended COHR as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coherent Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter.

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) trade information

Instantly COHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.66% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 38.31 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 9.14%. The company’s shares are currently down -49.06% year-to-date, but still down -1.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR) is 8.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.81 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.92 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $60.44, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 42.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COHR is forecast to be at a low of $30.00 and a high of $118.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -238.98% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 13.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) estimates and forecasts

Coherent Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.00 percent over the past six months and at a 0.81% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 14.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -4.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 2.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 63.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 15 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.35 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 15 analysts expect Coherent Corp. to make $1.36 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 66.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.40%. Coherent Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -36.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.81% per year for the next five years.

COHR Dividends

Coherent Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13.

Coherent Corp. (NASDAQ:COHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.62% of Coherent Corp. shares, and 76.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 77.90%. Coherent Corp. stock is held by 586 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 11.14 million shares worth $567.65 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 7.21% or 9.98 million shares worth $508.6 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 11.3 million shares worth $393.69 million, making up 8.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 3.77 million shares worth around $131.24 million, which represents about 2.72% of the total shares outstanding.