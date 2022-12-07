Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: CFG): Stock Forecast For 2022 Remains Weak With A Downward Revision Of 35.3%

In today’s recent session, 1.1 million shares of the Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $39.65, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.84% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $19.49B. CFG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $57.00, offering almost -43.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $32.65, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.65% since then. We note from Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.35 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.42 million.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) trade information

Instantly CFG has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.84% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.76 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.78% year-to-date, but still down -5.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG) is -1.99% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.36 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.54 day(s).

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (CFG) estimates and forecasts

Citizens Financial Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.24 percent over the past six months and at a -22.66% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 12.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 32.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 12 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.22 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Citizens Financial Group Inc. to make $2.21 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.72 billion and $1.65 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 34.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.30%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 132.60% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 2.05% per year for the next five years.

CFG Dividends

Citizens Financial Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 17. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.68. It is important to note, however, that the 4.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Citizens Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:CFG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.41% of Citizens Financial Group Inc. shares, and 91.99% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.36%. Citizens Financial Group Inc. stock is held by 1,062 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 11.73% of the shares, which is about 57.76 million shares worth $2.29 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.63% or 47.43 million shares worth $1.88 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Washington Mutual Investors Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 17.67 million shares worth $700.21 million, making up 3.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 14.57 million shares worth around $577.43 million, which represents about 2.96% of the total shares outstanding.