China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SXTC): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 1.07 million shares of the China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) were traded, and its beta was 0.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.1 or -14.29% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.00M. SXTC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $15.80, offering almost -2533.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 13.33% since then. We note from China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 303.88K.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) trade information

Instantly SXTC has showed a red trend with a performance of -14.29% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 34.78%. The company’s shares are currently down -95.39% year-to-date, but still down -6.00% over the last five days. On the other hand, China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC) is -6.24% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 51600.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.33 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SXTC) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -27.60%.

SXTC Dividends

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SXTC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 8.50% of China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 4.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.24%. China SXT Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 5 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.10% of the shares, which is about 29472.0 shares worth $51576.0.

Virtu Financial LLC, with 0.55% or 14868.0 shares worth $26019.0 as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 1332.0 shares worth $2331.0, making up 0.05% of all outstanding shares.