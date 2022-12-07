CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: CX): Would You Buy Today?

In the last trading session, 6.16 million shares of the CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) were traded, and its beta was 1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $4.24, and it changed around $0.05 or 1.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.68B. CX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.93, offering almost -63.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.20, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 24.53% since then. We note from CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.12 million.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CX as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current quarter.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns. Sponsored

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) trade information

Instantly CX has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 4.61 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.03%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.46% year-to-date, but still down -3.42% over the last five days. On the other hand, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) is 4.95% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.58 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.53 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.29, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.59% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CX is forecast to be at a low of $4.00 and a high of $10.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -135.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.66% from its current level to reach the projected low.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (CX) estimates and forecasts

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.53 percent over the past six months and at a 25.49% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,800.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 120.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. to make $3.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2021. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -42.40%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. earnings are expected to increase by 155.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 13.60% per year for the next five years.

CX Dividends

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January.

CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. shares, and 30.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.76%. CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. stock is held by 303 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.17% of the shares, which is about 74.96 million shares worth $293.84 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.94% or 71.54 million shares worth $280.44 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Series Emerging Markets Opportunities Fund and Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Aug 30, 2022. The former held 52.27 million shares worth $195.49 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Baillie Gifford Emerging Markets Equities Fund held roughly 8.07 million shares worth around $31.64 million, which represents about 0.56% of the total shares outstanding.