Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ: CTRM): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 1.19 million shares of the Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.83. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.30, and it changed around -$0.26 or -16.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.30M. CTRM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.45, offering almost -88.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.00, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 23.08% since then. We note from Castor Maritime Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 596.34K.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) trade information

Instantly CTRM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7500 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.86% year-to-date, but still down -3.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM) is 30.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.53 day(s).

CTRM Dividends

Castor Maritime Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 06 and February 10.

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Castor Maritime Inc. shares, and 1.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.36%. Castor Maritime Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 0.36% of the shares, which is about 0.32 million shares worth $0.42 million.

LPL Financial LLC, with 0.28% or 0.25 million shares worth $0.32 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 49703.0 shares worth $63997.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.