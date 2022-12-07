Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ): A Disaster In The Making Or A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.45 million shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have been traded, and its beta is 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.61, and it changed around -$0.17 or -0.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.42B. CCJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $32.49, offering almost -50.35% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $18.03, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 16.57% since then. We note from Cameco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.62 million.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.78% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.74 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.65%. The company’s shares are currently down -0.14% year-to-date, but still down -6.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is -4.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.02 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.3 day(s).

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -19.33 percent over the past six months and at a 235.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $334.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corporation to make $361.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $348.76 million and $298.54 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -4.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 21.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -10.60%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 07 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.40 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.40% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Cameco Corporation shares, and 62.08% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 62.15%. Cameco Corporation stock is held by 763 institutions, with Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 3.37% of the shares, which is about 14.57 million shares worth $314.14 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 3.11% or 13.47 million shares worth $290.42 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 14.46 million shares worth $311.69 million, making up 3.34% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 8.77 million shares worth around $189.07 million, which represents about 2.03% of the total shares outstanding.