Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE: BAM): Are We Watching A Disaster Or Are We Buying A Gold Mine?

In today’s recent session, 1.28 million shares of the Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) have been traded, and its beta is 1.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $43.56, and it changed around $0.21 or 0.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $72.71B. BAM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $62.47, offering almost -43.41% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.93, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 15.22% since then. We note from Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.53 million.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) trade information

Instantly BAM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 47.53 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.35%. The company’s shares are currently down -28.20% year-to-date, but still down -3.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) is 7.17% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.95 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $59.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.73% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BAM is forecast to be at a low of $43.00 and a high of $73.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -67.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (BAM) estimates and forecasts

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -14.97 percent over the past six months and at a 24.69% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 72.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 1.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 18.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Brookfield Asset Management Inc. to make $21.58 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $21.79 billion and $21.88 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -95.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -1.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.30%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 31.80% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 17.48% per year for the next five years.

BAM Dividends

Brookfield Asset Management Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 08 and February 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.29 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.56. It is important to note, however, that the 1.29% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 14.58% of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. shares, and 72.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.96%. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. stock is held by 1,021 institutions, with Brookfield Asset Management Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 8.05% of the shares, which is about 130.34 million shares worth $5.65 billion.

Royal Bank of Canada, with 5.98% or 96.91 million shares worth $4.2 billion as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Principal Mid Cap Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 19.76 million shares worth $856.64 million, making up 1.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 17.5 million shares worth around $758.63 million, which represents about 1.08% of the total shares outstanding.