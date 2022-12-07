BP p.l.c. (NYSE: BP) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 12.89 million shares of the BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) were traded, and its beta was 0.76. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.37, and it changed around -$0.63 or -1.80% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $104.21B. BP currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $36.11, offering almost -5.06% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $25.33, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 26.3% since then. We note from BP p.l.c.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 9.99 million.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) trade information

Instantly BP has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.80% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.11 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.82%. The company’s shares are currently up 29.06% year-to-date, but still down -2.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) is 1.33% down in the 30-day period.

BP p.l.c. (BP) estimates and forecasts

BP p.l.c. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 0.53 percent over the past six months and at a 138.22% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 102.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $59.29 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BP p.l.c. to make $60.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $36.17 billion and $50.55 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 63.90%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 19.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 128.10%. BP p.l.c. earnings are expected to increase by 137.20% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -4.00% per year for the next five years.

BP Dividends

BP p.l.c.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in January. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 4.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.44. It is important to note, however, that the 4.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision. The average dividend yield for the past five years averaged 6.49 per year.

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of BP p.l.c. shares, and 10.07% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.07%. BP p.l.c. stock is held by 1,130 institutions, with Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 0.86% of the shares, which is about 26.47 million shares worth $750.42 million.

State Street Corporation, with 0.80% or 24.66 million shares worth $699.21 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Value Series and Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 4.42 million shares worth $129.82 million, making up 0.14% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Franklin Custodian Funds-Income Fund held roughly 4.0 million shares worth around $113.4 million, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.