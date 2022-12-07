Blackstone Inc. (NYSE: BX): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 11.64 million shares of the Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) were traded, and its beta was 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.73, and it changed around -$3.24 or -3.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $95.37B. BX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $141.48, offering almost -79.7% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $79.54, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.03% since then. We note from Blackstone Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.84 million.

Blackstone Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended BX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Blackstone Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) trade information

Instantly BX has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.95% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 91.53 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.98%. The company’s shares are currently down -39.15% year-to-date, but still down -10.75% over the last five days. On the other hand, Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) is -12.56% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.51 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $100.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BX is forecast to be at a low of $67.50 and a high of $128.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -62.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Blackstone Inc. (BX) estimates and forecasts

Blackstone Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.30 percent over the past six months and at a 7.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -10.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -38.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -24.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 11.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.83 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Blackstone Inc. to make $2.99 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $4.46 billion and $3.5 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -36.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -14.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.10%. Blackstone Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 442.50% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 12.96% per year for the next five years.

BX Dividends

Blackstone Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 25 and January 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.27 percent and its annual dividend per share was 4.94. It is important to note, however, that the 6.27% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.71% of Blackstone Inc. shares, and 62.90% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 63.35%. Blackstone Inc. stock is held by 1,919 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.52% of the shares, which is about 45.76 million shares worth $4.17 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.55% or 38.91 million shares worth $3.55 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 20.64 million shares worth $1.88 billion, making up 2.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 9.42 million shares worth around $859.6 million, which represents about 1.34% of the total shares outstanding.