Are SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX: SILV) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.42 million shares of the SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $6.88, and it changed around $0.28 or 4.17% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $966.89M. SILV at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.13, offering almost -47.24% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.43% since then. We note from SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) trade information

Instantly SILV has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 4.17% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.04 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.27%. The company’s shares are currently down -16.56% year-to-date, but still up 7.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV) is 22.22% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.03 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.24 day(s).

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (SILV) estimates and forecasts

SilverCrest Metals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -12.81 percent over the past six months and at a 106.25% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 83.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 400.00% in the next quarter.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect SilverCrest Metals Inc. to make $58.6 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023.

SILV Dividends

SilverCrest Metals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 14.

SilverCrest Metals Inc. (AMEX:SILV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.09% of SilverCrest Metals Inc. shares, and 51.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 53.44%. SilverCrest Metals Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Sprott Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 5.75% of the shares, which is about 8.43 million shares worth $56.97 million.

Gilder, Gagnon, Howe & Co., with 5.00% or 7.32 million shares worth $49.47 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 5.77 million shares worth $39.02 million, making up 3.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, ETF Managers Tr-ETFMG Prime Junior Silver ETF held roughly 5.07 million shares worth around $34.24 million, which represents about 3.46% of the total shares outstanding.