Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE: ASC) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) were traded, and its beta was 0.55. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.55, and it changed around -$0.65 or -4.28% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $557.85M. ASC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $16.32, offering almost -12.16% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.09, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 78.76% since then. We note from Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.9 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 782.41K.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) trade information

Instantly ASC has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.28% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 16.32 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 330.47% year-to-date, but still down -3.64% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC) is 3.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.38 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.09 day(s).

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (ASC) estimates and forecasts

Ardmore Shipping Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 80.30 percent over the past six months and at a 437.84% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 14.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 486.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 461.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 152.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $89.71 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Ardmore Shipping Corporation to make $70.79 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $25 million and $27.87 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 258.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 154.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -61.70%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -518.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 42.64% per year for the next five years.

ASC Dividends

Ardmore Shipping Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 13 and February 17.

Ardmore Shipping Corporation (NYSE:ASC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.77% of Ardmore Shipping Corporation shares, and 66.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.18%. Ardmore Shipping Corporation stock is held by 137 institutions, with Private Management Group, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 6.51% of the shares, which is about 2.6 million shares worth $18.14 million.

Aristotle Capital Boston, LLC, with 6.37% or 2.55 million shares worth $17.76 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Royce Opportunity Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.81 million shares worth $5.68 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $7.19 million, which represents about 1.97% of the total shares outstanding.