Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE: AR): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 5.94 million shares of the Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) were traded, and its beta was 3.52. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.98, and it changed around -$0.86 or -2.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.55B. AR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.80, offering almost -57.52% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.36% since then. We note from Antero Resources Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.29 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.52 million.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) trade information

Instantly AR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.70% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 37.35 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 77.03% year-to-date, but still down -16.11% over the last five days. On the other hand, Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR) is -16.77% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.03 day(s).

Antero Resources Corporation (AR) estimates and forecasts

Antero Resources Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.87 percent over the past six months and at a 322.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 22.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 195.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 113.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 54.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.76 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect Antero Resources Corporation to make $2.19 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.39 billion and $786.84 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -26.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 178.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 26.80%.

AR Dividends

Antero Resources Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Antero Resources Corporation (NYSE:AR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.38% of Antero Resources Corporation shares, and 79.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 89.04%. Antero Resources Corporation stock is held by 545 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 15.24% of the shares, which is about 45.74 million shares worth $1.42 billion.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 9.03% or 27.1 million shares worth $839.55 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 10.83 million shares worth $335.38 million, making up 3.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.25 million shares worth around $255.72 million, which represents about 2.75% of the total shares outstanding.