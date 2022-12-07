An Analysis Of Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ: FLEX), And Its Business Forecast

In today’s recent session, 1.25 million shares of the Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) have been traded, and its beta is 1.48. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.30, and it changed around $0.13 or 0.61% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.63B. FLEX at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $22.21, offering almost -4.27% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $13.63, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 36.01% since then. We note from Flex Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 4.20 million.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) trade information

Instantly FLEX has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.61% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 22.21 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.1%. The company’s shares are currently up 15.49% year-to-date, but still up 2.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) is 10.78% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $24.14, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FLEX is forecast to be at a low of $22.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -45.54% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3.29% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Flex Ltd. (FLEX) estimates and forecasts

Flex Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.37 percent over the past six months and at a 16.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 27.10%. Flex Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 60.00% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 16.85% per year for the next five years.

FLEX Dividends

Flex Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around January 24 and January 30.

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of Flex Ltd. shares, and 99.51% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.09%. Flex Ltd. stock is held by 521 institutions, with Primecap Management Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 11.88% of the shares, which is about 54.2 million shares worth $784.34 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 7.89% or 35.98 million shares worth $520.67 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Janus Henderson Enterprise Fund and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 18.02 million shares worth $260.73 million, making up 3.95% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Fund held roughly 15.9 million shares worth around $230.12 million, which represents about 3.49% of the total shares outstanding.