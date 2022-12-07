Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE: AEM) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 1.27 million shares of the Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.79. Most recently the company’s share price was $51.45, and it changed around $0.66 or 1.30% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $23.33B. AEM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $67.14, offering almost -30.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $36.69, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 28.69% since then. We note from Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 3.15 million.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) trade information

Instantly AEM has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.30% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 52.54 on Tuesday, 12/06/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.42% year-to-date, but still up 1.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) is 17.00% up in the 30-day period.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) estimates and forecasts

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.03 percent over the past six months and at a -6.20% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -5.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.80%. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited earnings are expected to increase by 5.40% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -8.17% per year for the next five years.

AEM Dividends

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.15 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.60. It is important to note, however, that the 3.15% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.