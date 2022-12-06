Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In today’s recent session, 0.78 million shares of the Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) have been traded, and its beta is -0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.63, and it changed around -$1.27 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.21B. ZM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $205.22, offering almost -186.5% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.54, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 2.92% since then. We note from Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.99 million.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.80. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 37 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 24 recommended ZM as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Zoom Video Communications Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.84 for the current quarter.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) trade information

Instantly ZM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 81.69 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.36% year-to-date, but still up 1.83% over the last five days. On the other hand, Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) is -7.00% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 16.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $87.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 18.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that ZM is forecast to be at a low of $67.00 and a high of $110.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -53.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.46% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (ZM) estimates and forecasts

Zoom Video Communications Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.33 percent over the past six months and at a -19.53% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -24.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 7.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 24 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.1 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 24 analysts expect Zoom Video Communications Inc. to make $1.12 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Jan 2023. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 4.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 141.50%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 99.60% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -10.38% per year for the next five years.

ZM Dividends

Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 27 and March 03.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 12.31% of Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, and 64.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 73.74%. Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is held by 1,063 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 5.53% of the shares, which is about 13.88 million shares worth $1.5 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.17% or 12.98 million shares worth $1.4 billion as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

ARK ETF Tr-ARK Innovation ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 8.67 million shares worth $638.14 million, making up 3.46% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.3 million shares worth around $680.34 million, which represents about 2.51% of the total shares outstanding.