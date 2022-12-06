Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: YMTX): One Stock To Trade As Economic Progress Advances

In the last trading session, 1.72 million shares of the Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) were traded, and its beta was 0.30. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.05, and it changed around $0.33 or 19.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.88M. YMTX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.99, offering almost -94.63% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.95, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 53.66% since then. We note from Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 42640.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 34.37K.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended YMTX as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) trade information

Instantly YMTX has showed a green trend with a performance of 19.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.1800 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.96%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.74% year-to-date, but still up 14.84% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX) is 19.19% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 78480.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.16 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 77.22% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YMTX is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -339.02% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -339.02% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (YMTX) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.5 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. to make $2.5 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.27 million and $1.64 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 52.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 37.80%.

YMTX Dividends

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 14 and November 18.

Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:YMTX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 19.62% of Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 25.66% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.92%. Yumanity Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 32 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.99% of the shares, which is about 1.63 million shares worth $2.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 2.62% or 0.28 million shares worth $0.52 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jul 30, 2022. The former held 0.51 million shares worth $0.83 million, making up 4.74% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.47 million, which represents about 2.40% of the total shares outstanding.