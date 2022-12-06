You Should Look At The Stock Forecast For BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ: BCDA).

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.15. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.92, and it changed around $0.11 or 6.01% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.76M. BCDA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.85, offering almost -48.44% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.10, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 42.71% since then. We note from BioCardia Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 18160.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 26.56K.

BioCardia Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended BCDA as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. BioCardia Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.23 for the current quarter.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) trade information

Instantly BCDA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.01% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9897 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.5%. The company’s shares are currently down -6.70% year-to-date, but still down -2.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) is -6.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 55570.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 68.0% from its current value. Analyst projections state that BCDA is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -368.75% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -56.25% from its current level to reach the projected low.

BioCardia Inc. (BCDA) estimates and forecasts

BioCardia Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 14.56 percent over the past six months and at a 2.67% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 4.70%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 32.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $70k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect BioCardia Inc. to make $240k in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $821k and $79k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -91.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 203.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 41.70%.

BCDA Dividends

BioCardia Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 09.

BioCardia Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 30.45% of BioCardia Inc. shares, and 17.25% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 24.80%. BioCardia Inc. stock is held by 26 institutions, with Captrust Financial Advisors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 13.63% of the shares, which is about 0.66 million shares worth $0.96 million.

Vanguard Group, Inc. (The), with 13.42% or 0.65 million shares worth $0.94 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.46 million shares worth $0.66 million, making up 9.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.19 million shares worth around $0.27 million, which represents about 3.90% of the total shares outstanding.