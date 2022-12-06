X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.41 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) have been traded, and its beta is 0.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.23, and it changed around -$0.06 or -4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $93.20M. XFOR at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.20, offering almost -241.46% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.86, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.08% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 977.64K.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended XFOR as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.3 for the current quarter.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.65% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 30.9%. The company’s shares are currently down -43.67% year-to-date, but still down -26.70% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is -31.75% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.65 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $5.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.15% from its current value. Analyst projections state that XFOR is forecast to be at a low of $5.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -469.11% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -306.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 11.21 percent over the past six months and at a 62.41% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 4.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 60.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.00% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.80%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 03.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.01% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 37.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 38.21%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 67 institutions, with Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 4.40% of the shares, which is about 3.02 million shares worth $2.91 million.

Tri Locum Partners, LP, with 2.53% or 1.74 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 0.4 million shares worth $0.39 million, making up 0.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.26 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.38% of the total shares outstanding.