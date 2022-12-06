Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ: WIX) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.06 million shares of the Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $85.57, and it changed around -$3.87 or -4.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.99B. WIX currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $164.10, offering almost -91.77% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $53.12, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.92% since then. We note from Wix.com Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 982.54K.

Wix.com Ltd. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended WIX as a Hold, whereas 10 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Wix.com Ltd. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

Do You Own These 7 Inflation-Survival Stocks?



Inflation is still near 40-year highs and rising prices are putting a big dent in our wallets. Unless you find out how to protect your portfolio and outpace inflation, you'll keep being at the mercy of economic factors out of your control. Especially since the price of electricity, food, and shelter are creeping up higher than ever. In this special report, I detail 7 stocks to help you survive and thrive in today's market. They're backed by solid companies, positioned to profit during tough economic times, and offer out-sized dividends to help you outpace inflation.



Click here to get your free copy of the report Sponsored

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) trade information

Instantly WIX has showed a red trend with a performance of -4.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 95.78 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.66%. The company’s shares are currently down -45.77% year-to-date, but still up 1.77% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) is 6.52% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.88 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.09 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $97.60, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 12.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WIX is forecast to be at a low of $78.00 and a high of $120.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.85% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) estimates and forecasts

Wix.com Ltd. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 46.27 percent over the past six months and at a 48.92% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 97.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $343.33 million in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Wix.com Ltd. to make $351.15 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 6.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -13.00%. Wix.com Ltd. earnings are expected to increase by 32.90% in 2022, but the outlook is negative -0.80% per year for the next five years.

WIX Dividends

Wix.com Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 14 and February 20.

Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 3.24% of Wix.com Ltd. shares, and 93.71% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 96.85%. Wix.com Ltd. stock is held by 466 institutions, with Baillie Gifford and Company being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 14.13% of the shares, which is about 8.09 million shares worth $530.43 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.40% or 3.67 million shares worth $240.29 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Growth Fund and Principal Mid Cap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of May 30, 2022. The former held 3.65 million shares worth $230.14 million, making up 6.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Principal Mid Cap Fund held roughly 2.23 million shares worth around $132.3 million, which represents about 3.89% of the total shares outstanding.