Why UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ: TIGR) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 2.55 million shares of the UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.40, and it changed around $0.01 or 0.19% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $794.39M. TIGR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.07, offering almost -30.93% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.68, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 50.37% since then. We note from UP Fintech Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.55 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.23 million.

UP Fintech Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended TIGR as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. UP Fintech Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) trade information

Instantly TIGR has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.19% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.79 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.74%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.98% year-to-date, but still up 16.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) is 40.26% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 13.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.36, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TIGR is forecast to be at a low of $5.15 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -48.15% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (TIGR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -19.00%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $52.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 0 analysts expect UP Fintech Holding Limited to make $53.48 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $81.28 million and $89.97 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -35.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -40.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 25.90%.

TIGR Dividends

UP Fintech Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 28 and December 02.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 24.81% of UP Fintech Holding Limited shares, and 5.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.48%. UP Fintech Holding Limited stock is held by 82 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 1.29% of the shares, which is about 1.94 million shares worth $9.14 million.

Bank of America Corporation, with 0.64% or 0.95 million shares worth $4.49 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Sep 29, 2022. The former held 0.9 million shares worth $2.96 million, making up 0.60% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Golden Dragon China ETF held roughly 0.18 million shares worth around $0.58 million, which represents about 0.12% of the total shares outstanding.