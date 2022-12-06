Why JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.13 million shares of the JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) were traded, and its beta was 0.60. Most recently the company’s share price was $31.51, and it changed around $1.66 or 5.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.20B. YY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $55.14, offering almost -74.99% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.15% since then. We note from JOYY Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 525.81K.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

Instantly YY has showed a green trend with a performance of 5.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 31.95 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.38%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.64% year-to-date, but still up 14.46% over the last five days. On the other hand, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is 18.15% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.82 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.6 day(s).

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

JOYY Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -11.64 percent over the past six months and at a 47.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -2.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -53.90% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 7 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $616.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 6 analysts expect JOYY Inc. to make $645.49 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $650.54 million and $663.71 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -5.20%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -2.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -15.60%. JOYY Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -234.30% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 21.78% per year for the next five years.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 21. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.47 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.04. It is important to note, however, that the 6.47% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.62% of JOYY Inc. shares, and 70.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.28%. JOYY Inc. stock is held by 294 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2022, it held 9.88% of the shares, which is about 5.39 million shares worth $161.04 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 4.90% or 2.68 million shares worth $79.89 million as of Jun 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 1.89 million shares worth $56.56 million, making up 3.47% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund held roughly 1.62 million shares worth around $42.05 million, which represents about 2.98% of the total shares outstanding.