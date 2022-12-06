Why Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE: AEVA) Stock Should Not Be Discarded By Investors In 2022

In the last trading session, 1.12 million shares of the Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.76, and it changed around $0.0 or 0.00% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $368.81M. AEVA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $9.93, offering almost -464.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.46, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.05% since then. We note from Aeva Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.43 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.47 million.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) trade information

The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7800 on Monday, 12/05/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.12%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.72% year-to-date, but still up 18.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA) is -0.56% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.77 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.94 day(s).

Aeva Technologies Inc. (AEVA) estimates and forecasts

Aeva Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -43.23 percent over the past six months and at a -58.54% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 1.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -20.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 46.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -23.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 6 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.12 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect Aeva Technologies Inc. to make $3.87 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.87 million and $1.14 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 8.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 240.40%.

Aeva Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -319.40% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

AEVA Dividends

Aeva Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 27.

Aeva Technologies Inc. (NYSE:AEVA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 42.33% of Aeva Technologies Inc. shares, and 41.50% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 71.96%. Aeva Technologies Inc. stock is held by 188 institutions, with Sylebra Capital Ltd being the largest institutional investor. By Sep 29, 2022, it held 12.42% of the shares, which is about 27.1 million shares worth $47.7 million.

Canaan Partners XI LLC, with 8.47% or 18.49 million shares worth $32.53 million as of Sep 29, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jun 29, 2022. The former held 3.51 million shares worth $6.17 million, making up 1.61% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.32 million shares worth around $5.84 million, which represents about 1.52% of the total shares outstanding.